West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Alex Palmer has now returned to full training.

The goalkeeper has not featured for the Baggies since their 2-1 defeat to Burnley in January after sustaining an ankle injury.

David Button was drafted in as Palmer's replacement for Albion's clashes with Coventry City and Birmingham City before losing his place in the starting eleven to Josh Griffiths.

Griffiths has gone on to make 10 consecutive starts for West Brom in the Championship.

The 21-year-old's latest appearance came during Albion's meeting with Queens Park Rangers on Monday.

In the second-half of this fixture, Griffiths' attempted clearance ricocheted into his own goal after being blocked by Chris Martin.

This goal earned the R's a point at The Hawthorns as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

West Brom will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they face Stoke City.

What has West Brom boss Carlos Corberan had to say about Alex Palmer's progress from injury?

Making reference to Palmer, Corberan has revealed that the keeper has stepped up his road to recovery by returning to full training.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the Baggies boss said: "From the last four days Palmer is making the normal training with the group.

"It’s true in a game situation he did not have exposure for a long time and during the international break unfortunately he had to slow more from using this time to help everyone in the recovery and be closer to the first team.

"He couldn’t use it in the way we wanted to use.

"The games (over Easter) arrived very quickly and he was not able to play the B-team game one week ago that was necessary to make him ready to play.

"But he was able to train normal after that game and now of course arrives to one condition where every day he is training normally he starts to be more fit to help the team."

Should Palmer be handed a start vs Stoke City this weekend?

When you consider that Palmer managed to produce a number of promising performances for West Brom before picking up his injury, he must be in consideration for a return to the club's starting eleven this weekend.

As well as claiming nine clean-sheets in the 17 league games that he has participated in this season, Palmer has also made 2.2 saves per match at this level.

Currently averaging a respectable average Sofascore match rating of 7.05 in the Championship, the keeper will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Stoke.

Given that Albion are five points adrift of the play-off places, they simply have to secure victory at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday in order to remain in contention for a top-six finish.