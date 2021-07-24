Fresh update emerges on Adam Armstrong’s future amid Premier League links with Blackburn striker

Adam Armstrong is expected to still be a Blackburn Rovers player when the 2021/22 campaign gets underway, a report from the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

After scoring 29 goals in all competitions for Rovers last season, Armstrong is not surprisingly a man in demand this summer.

Premier League duo Southampton and Watford are both said to have had offers for the 24-year-old knocked back, as Rovers field interest in their key man this summer.

Now it seems as though it could be some time yet until Armstrong’s future is officially resolved this summer.

According to this latest update, the striker is still expected to be at Ewood Park at the start of the new campaign, with Rovers holding firm over their £20million valuation of the striker.

Can you get 20/20 on the higher or lower Blackburn Rovers transfer fee quiz?

1 of 20 Was Bradley Dack's £765,000 transfer fee higher or lower than Sam Gallagher's? Higher Lower

That is said to be prompting a stand-off with those interested sides, despite the fact Armstrong is now into the final year of his contract with the Lancashire club.

Blackburn begin their 2021/22 Championship campaign on the 7th August, when they host Swansea City at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

It is hard to know just what to make of this from a Blackburn perspective.

In the short term, keeping hold of a player such as Armstrong would certainly be a boost, given the obvious attacking threat he provides for them.

However, Armstrong’s contract situation makes this a risk in the long-term, since they will surely not want to lose a player of his ability for nothing at the end of next season.

As a result, it seems the pressure is on Rovers here to make the right decision from both perspectives, although they will have to make sure they do not lose Armstrong so late in the window that it becomes too late for them to bring in a replacement for the striker.