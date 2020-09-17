Fresh update emerges on 32-year-old’s potential Watford exit

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue reportedly remains a priority target for Valencia but there have been complications reaching an agreement with the Championship club, while the Spanish club also eyeing Leicester City’s Adrien Silva.

Watford made a winning start to life in the Championship last weekend, beating Middlesbrough 1-0, and travel to face Sheffield Wednesday this weekend as they look to make it six points from a possible six.

The Hornets boast one of the most impressive squads in the division as things stand but with just less than a month to go until the transfer window closes, there could yet be some departures.

It appears Capoue could be one of the players that leaves as Spanish outlet Super Deporte has reported that Valencia, led by former Watford boss Javi Gracia, remain very keen on signing the midfielder.

The report claims that the 32-year-old remains a priority for the Spanish manager but that the La Liga club are facing complications in reaching an agreement with the Hornets.

It is understood that Valencia’s search for a new midfielder has also seen them consider a move for Silva from Leicester.

Capoue arrived at Vicarage Road in 2015, signing from Tottenham, and has made 170 appearances for the club in total.

The Verdict

Watford boast a frankly scary squad of players and given they’re now set to be competing in the Championship rather than the glamour of the Premier League, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some more players leave the club.

Capoue has never dropped below top-flight level previously, having played only in Ligue 1 and the Premier League, so you feel the 32-year-old will likely be keen to secure a move elsewhere.

He’s a quality player but given their strength in depth, I can’t see Watford missing him too much.

With two years left on his current deal, they’ll likely be keen to get some sort of fee for him and that, along with some fairly high wages, could be what’s holding up the deal.