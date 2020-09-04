Fresh update emerges in West Ham’s reported pursuit of 17-goal EFL ace

West Ham United are unlikely to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma this summer, according to ExWHUemployee.

The signing of Benrahma is very unlikely now following the sale of Diangana. A large fee has been requested by Brentford and the money will be used to strengthen the defence which has always been the priority (as said on the podcast) — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) September 3, 2020

The Hammers are set to cash-in on Grady Diangana, with the winger set for a permanent move to West Brom, much to the surprise of the club’s supporters.

Diangana caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Baggies last season in the Championship, as they won promotion into the Premier League under the management of former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.

But it appears as though the Hammers are willing to cash-in on him this summer, although it remains to be seen as to whether they have a replacement lined up for the winger.

It had previously been reported by the Evening Standard that David Moyes’ side were looking at a deal to sign Benrahma, with the midfielder playing a key role for Brentford last season.

The Algerian winger chipped in with 17 goals and ten assists in his 46 appearances for the Bees, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

Brentford were beaten by Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, which condemned them to another season in the second-tier of English football.

The Verdict:

This is bizarre.

I’m very surprised to hear that Diangana is being sold permanently to West Brom, and you would imagine that the Hammers would have a replacement lined up to sign.

But it appears that Benrahma isn’t the player to fill that void, and you have to imagine that the West Ham supporters won’t be pleased with this update.

I expect to see the Brentford winger to depart before the transfer window closes though, as he’s already shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing at a higher level than the Championship.