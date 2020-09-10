Fresh update emerges in West Brom’s pursuit of EFL striker

Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant is reportedly ‘desperate’ to make the move to Premier League side West Brom according to the Daily Mail.

The Baggies are keen on reaching an agreement to sign Grant, who caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Terriers last term in the Championship.

The 22-year-old scored 19 goals in 44 appearances, in what was his first season with Huddersfield Town, with his impressive showings evidently not going unnoticed.

West Brom are reportedly keen on a deal to sign Grant, although they are yet to reach an agreement with the Terriers, who are holding out for a fee in the region of £15million.

The Baggies won promotion into the Premier League last term, after they finished second in the Championship table under Slaven Bilic’s guidance.

The striking department is clearly an area that Bilic is keen to strengthen in the near future, ahead of their match against Leicester City this weekend at The Hawthorns.

Huddersfield Town are set to take on Norwich City in their first league match of the 2020/21 season, although it remains to be seen as to whether Grant will be involved in the matchday squad.

The Verdict:

I think he’ll be heading for the exit door at Huddersfield Town in the near future.

Grant hasn’t been with Huddersfield for very long, but he’s really impressed me in his brief spell with the club to date, and he’s more than good enough to play in the Premier League in my eyes.

West Brom certainly need to sign a striker before the summer transfer window closes, and Grant would solve that problem for Slaven Bilic.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Baggies will match Huddersfield’s valuation of Grant though, as they’re clearly keen to keep hold of their star man.