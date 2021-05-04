Fresh update emerges in transfer tussle involving Norwich City, Newcastle United and Celtic

Norwich City could be priced out of a move for Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer by Newcastle United this summer, with Eastern Daily Press reporter Paddy Davitt providing a fresh update on the situation.

Ajer has long been linked with a move away from the Scottish Premiership side after greatly impressing for the Bhoys over the past four years and could well seek out a new challenge this summer.

Norwich are the latest in a long line of clubs to have been credited with interest in the Norwegian’s services in recent days, whilst Newcastle have also sent scouts to watch the player over the course of a few games including the heavy 4-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Now, Davitt has provided some clarity on Norwich’s interest in the player, whilst also making the following claim to a Canaries fan who asked about the pursuit of Ajer:

“Well, you see Newcastle touted and if it comes down to shoot outs with PL rivals then Norwich won’t compete on financial terms.

“Given they need a centre back you can see why with his profile he has been flagged by City’s analysts.”

Ajer has featured on no less than 39 occasions for the Glasgow based outfit this term and currently has a contract at Celtic Park until the summer of 2022.

The Verdict

It appears likely that Celtic could well cash in on Ajer this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year and if Norwich are serious about making a move for the player, they should act fast.

At the age of 23, the versatile Norwegian international is rated as one of the best young centre backs outside of Europe’s top leagues and would no doubt jump at the chance to move to the Premier League if the opportunity arose.

Guarantees over playing time are sure to play a key role in deciding where he ends up and as a result of that Norwich could well be a better destination than somewhere like Newcastle.

He suits the Canaries’ style of play under Daniel Farke but as Davitt rightly alludes to, money talks and it will no doubt be the determining factor over where he will end up.