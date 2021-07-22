Fresh update emerges in Swansea’s pursuit of QPR figure

Swansea City have been granted permission to speak to QPR assistant boss John Eustace as they look for a replacement for Steve Cooper, according to West London Sport.

It was confirmed yesterday that Cooper had left the Swans after a hugely impressive two-year spell at the Liberty Stadium, which saw them reach the play-offs in back-to-back seasons.

Eustace has emerged as a candidate to succeed the Welsh coach and it seems the Championship club are pressing on in their pursuit of him.

West London Sport has reported that the R’s have granted second tier rivals Swansea permission to talk to the 41-year-old about becoming their new manager.

Eustace’s only management experience is with non-league side Kidderminster but he has spent three years at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as an assistant coach.

He is understood to have turned down the chance to speak to Blackpool about taking charge last year but is said to still be keen to manage an EFL club.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that the Swans are also eyeing Aston Villa assistant John Terry as a potential Cooper replacement.

The Verdict

It seems the Swans are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Eustace as they look to replace Cooper.

The 41-year-old appears to be a well-respected coach, given Blackpool’s interest last year, but his lack of experience would make the appointment something of a risk.

That said, Cooper looked a similar gamble when he was appointed in 2019 and that move turned out to be a masterstroke.

The good news for the Swans is that it doesn’t appear as if the R’s are going to stand in the way of Eustace joining them, should talks go according to plan.