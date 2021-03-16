Fresh update emerges in Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of ex-PL player

Free agent defender Danny Simpson reportedly featured for Sheffield Wednesday U23s yesterday as the Owls weigh up a move for the 34-year-old.

The right-back has been without a club since he left Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and reports yesterday indicated that he was on Wednesday and new manager Darren Moore’s radar.

It appears they’re running the rule over him because The Sheffield Star has now reported that Simpson played an hour of the U23s game against Coventry City yesterday.

It is understood that Moore was present to watch the game, a 3-1 defeat to the Sky Blues, likely to assess the former Leicester City and Manchester United man.

As he is without a club, Simpson would be available to join as soon as possible, which could be a huge boost to the Owls’ hopes of survival.

Wednesday face an uphill battle to avoid relegation to League One this season.

They sit second-bottom and seven points adrift of safety with 11 games to play, while they’ve lost seven in a row despite the recent arrival of Moore.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a really shrewd bit of business and it should please Wednesday fans to see that the new manager is wasting no time.

Simpson proved a really useful signing for Huddersfield last term, joining when the club were in a rocky patch and helping them to eventually secure survival.

Moore will no doubt be hoping that the 34-year-old can help the Owls do that this term though given their form and position it looks a tough ask.

You feel with so little time left this season, a deal is likely to be done over the next few days if at all.