Fresh update emerges in Serie A club’s transfer chase for Blackburn Rovers man

Blackburn Rovers have had no contact with Italian outfit Salernitana in their reported quest to try and sign Ben Brereton Diaz, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

It was reported on Monday evening by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio that the 23-year-old forward was of interest to I Granata, with their sporting director Morgan De Sanctis said to have flown to London to try and close a deal.

In their return to Serie A for the first time in 23 years, Salernitana finished in 17th position at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, surviving relegation to the second tier of Italian football, and now they want to bolster their squad in order to progress even further.

Following his 22-goal haul for Rovers in the Championship – the best seasonal tally of his career so far – Brereton Diaz is attracting interest from all over Europe, with both Frankfurt and Lyon said to be interested in the Chile international as well.

However, if Salernitana’s interest in Brereton Diaz is serious then they are yet to really show it, as the Lancashire Telegraph have been informed that the Italians have not made an offer, nor has their been any communication from them in regards to the striker, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

The Verdict

Despite his prolific form last season, there appears at this stage to be a lack of bids for Brereton’s services.

It would have most likely been assumed that suitors would be lining up for the Chilean’s services, but it’s still very early days in the transfer window, with more than two months left to do deals.

It’s easy to forget that Blackburn’s last free-scoring forward Adam Armstrong only left the club in August 2021, so others may be biding their time when it comes to showing their hand.

There’s still a chance though that in the end, no-one will meet Blackburn’s asking price for Brereton and he remains at Ewood Park beyond the end of August, but then Rovers risk losing him on a free transfer down the line.