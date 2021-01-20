Fresh update emerges in Rangers pursuit of in-demand EFL player

Rangers have reportedly not made Celtic and Sheffield United target Ben Davies a pre-contract offer despite the fact that the defender’s deal at Preston North End is set to expire this summer.

Reports yesterday indicated that the Ibrox outfit were working on pre-contract deals for Davies and his Preston teammate Daniel Johnson.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, however, the Gers have not made Davies such an offer.

It is understood that Old Firm rivals Celtic are still interested in the defender, who has also been linked with the likes of Sheffield United, Bournemouth, and Genk.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been a key figure in the Preston side over the past few years, amassing nearly 150 appearances for the North West club.

Davies came through their academy system but is one of a number of players at Deepdale whose contract is set to expire in the summer, causing clubs to circle this month.

The foreign sides interested are able to sign him on a pre-contract, meaning he would join them for small compensation in the summer, but it seems for the time being Rangers have not made such an offer.

The Verdict

It appears the Scottish club’s pursuit is not quite as far along as previously reported, with Nixon indicating a pre-contract offer has yet to be made.

With 10 days left of the January window, you feel there is certainly still time for Davies’ future to be decided this month.

Losing the defender will be a huge blow for the North West club, particularly if it is on a pre-contract deal.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise to see him leave for a cut fee over the next 10 days.