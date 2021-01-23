Fresh update emerges in race for Charlton and Wigan target

League One side Crewe are “doing a deal” for Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic target Antony Evans, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Everton academy product is currently plying his trade with German side Paderborn but has struggled for opportunities this term – not making a single matchday squad since October.

According to Football Insider, a string of EFL clubs – including Charlton, Lincoln City, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town, Wigan, and Wycombe – are battling for the attacking midfielder.

It appears they may be set to miss out, however, as Nixon has reported that Crewe are “doing a deal” for Evans.

The League One outfit have made a strong start to the season and are just one point outside the play-offs as things stand.

The 22-year-old was born in Liverpool and came through the Toffees academy but left Goodison Park last January to move to Paderborn.

He made seven appearances for the German side as they were relegated from the Bundesliga last season but has played just 13 minutes of first-team football in 2020/21.

Evans’ current deal is not set to expire until next summer but it appears that he could be making his return to English football before that.

The 7 question Crewe Alexandra Football Club quiz – can you get all 7 correct?

1 of 7 What year did Crewe first play at Gresty Road? 1905 1906 1907 1908

The Verdict

It seems Crewe could be set to win the race for Evans as they’re now doing a deal for the in-demand Paderborn midfielder.

Things haven’t worked out for the 22-year-old in Germany but he has impressed in English football previously, with the Everton U23s and on loan at Morecambe, so you can certainly see why a string of sides are interested.

Having recently sold Perry Ng to Cardiff City, it seems Crewe are looking to reinvest some of that money this month.