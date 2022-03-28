Fresh update emerges in Liverpool’s pursuit of Fulham ace

Liverpool have come to an agreement in principle to sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, as per a report from Football Insider.

Carvalho, who narrowly missed out on a move to Anfield in January, has netted seven times and provided a further six assists in 27 games for the Whites this Championship season.

Proving to be one of the most exciting prospects in the game at present, Carvalho has looked a level above in Fulham colours throughout this second-tier campaign thus far.

The report states that the Reds have ‘recommended negotiations with Carvalho and have an agreement with him’ for when his contract expires at the end of this campaign.

Personal terms have also been agreed with the exciting attacker, and whilst it will be a free transfer, his move is set to generate a significant compensation fee for development costs.

The verdict

This appears to be a significant update in Liverpool’s pursuit of the 19-year-old, with the Reds tracking his progress for a long time now.

Possessing ability in abundance and an extremely high ceiling, Carvalho is certainly one of the brightest prospects in the English game at present and could reach unimaginable heights at Liverpool.

This will of course be a big loss at Fulham, with the young attacker making excellent strides in becoming an integral first-teamer during a season where it is looking increasingly likely that the Cottagers will secure promotion.

Fulham are still set to generate a healthy enough fee for his expected departure, something that could aid their summer recruitment with the Premier League bound to be on their minds.