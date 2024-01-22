Highlights Leicester City's pursuit of Stefano Sensi is a testament to their dominance in the transfer market and their pulling power in the Championship.

A deal in the region of £2m has been agreed between Leicester and Inter Milan for Sensi, who has already agreed personal terms with the Foxes.

Leicester's pursuit of Sensi is expected to resume after Inter Milan's clash with Napoli in the Italian Super Cup, with positive feelings remaining between the clubs.

Leicester City's ongoing pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi is one of the transfer saga's which has gripped the attention of many as far as the Championship is concerned.

To many outsiders, this transfer hammers home the dominance which has been shown by Enzo Maresca's side not just in the second tier table, but through their pulling power in the transfer market, which was also shown in the previous summer window despite hitting a major reset button.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

One man who has seen his name continuously touted with a potential move to the King Power Stadium has been Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi.

It was revealed on Saturday morning by the highly-reputable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano via X that Maresca only wants to pursue his compatriot, and that certain facets of the deal had already been agreed in principle with the Italian giants.

Romano's report went on to state that the Foxes and Inter have agreed on a deal in the region of £2m and that the 28-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Championship league leaders, and is also extremely keen on the move to the East Midlands.

However, it has since been claimed by Tutto Mercato's transfer pundit, Marco Conterio that there is a slight delay in proceedings between the respective parties.

Conterio claims that Leicester's pursuit of Sensi will resume immediately after Inter Milan's clash with Napoli in the Italian Super Cup, which takes place on Monday night at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The report goes on to reveal that no pitfalls are to be expected after the conclusion of the encounter, with Conterio continuing to state that "positive feelings" remain between Leicester and Inter.

Sensi would still have to complete a medical with the Foxes regardless of the slight stalling in the deal's expected confirmation.

Enzo Maresca's current midfield predicament

The expected completion of the deal for the man who moved to the San Siro permanently in 2019 from Sassuolo, after the Nerazzuri exercised a €25m buyout clause for such a bargain price in comparison represents a major coup for the Foxes, who will view the incoming as somewhat of a bolstering to a midfield already stacked with high-end Championship talent.

That is because the Foxes did lose Cesare Casadei towards the back end of last week, after the fellow Italian saw his loan spell from Chelsea cut short.

After making 25 appearances for Leicester, Mauricio Pochettino is said to have recalled Casadei due to an injury to fellow midfield prospect Lesley Lesley Ugochukwu.

Sensi's addition could also have ramifications on Dennis Praet's future at the King Power, with the Belgian's contract set to expire in the summer.

Leicester City involved in big clash of their own

It's not just one side involved in this respective deal who are involved in a grudge match on Monday night, with the Foxes looking to return to winning ways in the second tier after a 3-1 defeat to Coventry City last Saturday.

Once again, Maresca's side are firmly under the spotlight of the Sky TV cameras as they host Ipswich Town, as the Tractor Boys look to regain ground on Leicester and a place in the automatic promotion places. This comes after Southampton's 3-1 win at Swansea saw Russell Martin's side leapfrog Kieran McKenna's men for the time being, at least.

However, the Italian will not be present on the touchline after receiving his third yellow card of the season in last weekend's M69 Derby defeat.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended 1-1 on Boxing Day, with Sam Morsy's late deflected strike cancelling out Stephy Mavididi's first-half goal.