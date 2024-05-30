Highlights Tim Walter is poised to take over at Hull City after a successful spell in Germany.

Walter's imminent arrival provides clarity for the club and players.

Hull City fans can look forward to a promising future under the guidance of a coach aligned with the club's vision for success.

It's been three weeks since Hull City parted ways with Liam Rosenior, allowing plenty of time for Acun Ilicali to source his successor in the MKM Stadium dugout.

After what was a relatively strong season for the Tigers with a seventh-place finish despite the occasional inconsistent run of form, it was still a shock to many that the club's former right back was relieved of his duties just three days after a 1-0 final day defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

However, the managerial search in East Yorkshire could well be reaching its conclusion in the coming days, according to a report from Sky Sports at 11:58 on the news outlet's live transfer blog.

German boss set to agree deal imminently

Unsurprisingly, the aforementioned report is in reference to the situation involving former Hamburg SV and VfB Stuttgart head coach, Tim Walter.

The German's name was mooted as a replacement early on by various news outlets in his homeland and England, and whilst information about his whereabouts or the progression in talks has been given over the course of time, it has been revealed that the 48-year-old will be in the UK imminently, to finalise talks with the Tigers hierarchy.

Sky Sports' senior reporter Tim Thornton has stated: "Tim Walter is close to becoming the new head coach of Championship side Hull City.

"The German is expected in the UK to finalise the deal over the weekend."

This comes just days after Hull Live reported that the club were hopeful of reaching a conclusion to the ongoing saga by the end of this week, something which now looks likely to come to fruition, after the respective parties were locked in discussions and respectively carrying out due diligence.

Just after initial discussions had took place between the two parties, comments from Tigers CEO, Tan Kesler, gave the impression that Walter had always been a strong candidate through his brand of football, which aligned with his and Acun Ilicali's mantra of creating a risk-taking approach in their aims of bringing Premier League football back to HU3 for the first time since 2017.

"We always say that we are looking for unique coaches with unpredictability, being able to take risks and create our own culture and identity. Tim is one of the names that is on the list of strong candidates and he is a strong candidate. He represented that," Kesler stated on May 13th.

"During his time with Hamburg, he changed the identity of how they played. He brought the fans back to the stadium and improved the attendance just by the way he played."

Throughout his time at the Volksparkstadion, Walter was unable to guide Hamburg back to the Bundesliga, having suffered back-to-back defeats in the Promotion/Relegation play-off against Hertha Berlin and Stuttgart, before being dismissed on February 12th despite winning 11 of the club's 21 league fixtures and once again, sitting third in the table.

Related Hull City figure breaks club silence on Man City, Liam Delap transfer situation Tan Kesler has stated that Hull City are keen for the England U21 international to return to East Yorkshire

Clarity on the situation is good for Hull City

After weeks of uncertainty, the clarification that Walter will be in the country to finalise the move will only benefit everybody associated with the club, as they can now move forward.

The timing also gives Walter ample time to prepare for his first job outside of Germany, weeks before pre-season ahead of the Championship campaign will commence.

There's no doubt that Walter is inheriting a talented group of players that are more than capable of aclimatising to his progressive, yet aggressive approach both on and off the ball.

The fact talks have been ongoing between the club and Manchester City to potentially bring Liam Delap back to the club will also be music to the ears of supporters, who can now look forward to next season and view it as one where they can finally break into the top-six and achieve their short-term ambitions.