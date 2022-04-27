Fresh update emerges in Fabio Carvalho Fulham/Liverpool transfer saga

Liverpool are set to confirm the signing of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho once the Championship season has ended, as per Football Insider.

The FI report states that the Reds have agreed personal terms with the attacking midfielder, as well as the compensation fee that will be due to Fulham as a result of the transfer and that the signing will be made official within weeks.

It could also be the case, according to the report, that the date for Carvalho’s announcement is brought forward due to Fulham having secured promotion to the Premier League with several matches remaining.

Carvalho has starred for Fulham in the Championship this season, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in 34 league appearances for the Cottagers.

His form attracted interest from Liverpool in the January transfer window, but the two clubs were unable to get a deal over the line.

As a result, several other clubs circled in the next few months, but, ultimately, it seems like Liverpool have got this one over the line.

The Verdict

The sooner this one gets confirmed, the better.

There has been so much speculation surrounding Carvalho and Liverpool since his proposed January move there fell through and it will be good to put this transfer saga to bed.

It feels like an open secret that the compensation agreement between the two clubs has been agreed, and that the player has agreed personal terms at this stage with it having been covered extensively by reputable journalists.

No doubt Carvalho, Fulham and Liverpool are all looking forward to getting this behind them and moving forward, too.