Fresh update emerges in Everton’s pursuit of 27-y/o Watford ace

Everton are set to offer Watford a player on loan for the season as part of the deal to bring Abdoulaye Doucoure to Goodison Park.

It is not yet clear who the Toffees are going to offer the Hornets, but it could be a key part of a transfer that is seemingly getting closer and closer to being sorted.

Doucoure has been a key player for Watford throughout their time in the Premier League, although now they’ve dropped to the Championship, the interest from teams such as Everton has grown stronger.

The midfielder made 39 appearances for Watford in all competitions last season, and was a rare bright spark, in what was a frustrating league campaign for the club.

The Hornets are still looking for a sizeable fee from Everton, and the Premier League’s side way to try and combat that is to offer one of their own players to Watford for the season.

This transfer rumour is set to carry on in the coming weeks with Doucoure likely to leave Watford before their Championship campaign kicks off.

The Verdict

Doucoure is a great player but if Watford can get a good young Everton player in on loan for the remainder of their Championship campaign then they should try and do that.

It won’t take the fee down massively but it could allow the Championship side to get in a good player for their squad as well as getting a desired fee that they’re looking for.

It’ll be really interesting to see what happens next in this transfer saga, with it looking more and more likely that the midfielder will leave before the new season gets under way in September.