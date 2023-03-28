Coventry City are close to agreeing a new deal to stay at the Coventry Building Society Arena beyond the summer, according to a report from Coventry Live.

It is understood that the Sky Blues are in advanced negotiations with Mike Ashley's Frasers Group over a long-term deal which will see the club remain at their current ground for next season and beyond.

An official announcement is expected to be made by the club either this week or next week.

Coventry are said to be keen to get the deal done as soon as possible in order to release season ticket prices and details for supporters for the 2023/24 campaign.

A new pitch will be laid as part of this fresh agreement.

Problems with the playing surface resulted in Coventry having to postpone their clashes with Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town earlier this season.

The EFL subsequently handed the club a suspended points deduction (5 points) as a punishment for being unable to comply with regulations.

With rugby union side Wasps not set to play in Coventry next season, the pitch is likely to be unaffected by previous issues caused by this particular ground share.

Ashley's Frasers Group bought the CBS Arena in November for a fee believed to be in the region of £17m.

After opting to issue Coventry with an eviction notice, an agreement was then reached between the two parties for the Championship side to remain at the stadium for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Coventry as barring a late twist, they will remain at their current ground for the foreseeable future.

The last thing that the club's supporters would have wanted to see is the Sky Blues being forced to relocate to another stadium for the third time in the space of a decade.

Previous stadium disputes resulted in the Sky Blues having to ground share with Northampton Town at Sixfields Stadium in the 2013/14 season and with Birmingham City at St Andrew's between 2019 and 2021.

Coventry's fans will be hoping that their club will be able to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight later this year via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Mark Robins' side are only three points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship standings and will unquestionably fancy their chances of extending their season past the 46 game mark in May.