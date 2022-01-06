Fresh update emerges from Paul Warne as Rotherham United transfer saga lingers

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confirmed that Freddie Ladapo has handed in a transfer request at the club, but stated there aren’t parties interested at this moment in time.

The club has confirmed that Ladapo handed in a transfer request last weekend, citing how they are not prepared to make a further comment at this stage.

Warne, though, has revealed to Andy Giddings that Ladapo has stated he sees his career elsewhere, before revealing that as things stand there’s no interest in the forward’s service.

#rufc boss PW confirms that Ladapo handed in a transfer request on Sunday as he 'sees his career elsewhere'. But there is currently 'no interest' in him. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) January 6, 2022

Across all competitions this season, Ladapo has scored 12 goals in 29 appearances for Rotherham.

He struck in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Crewe in the EFL Trophy – a fixture that seemingly came after the transfer request.

Last season in the Championship, the 28-year-old scored nine goals, providing support to Michael Smith in the goalscoring department.

Ladapo remains contracted to Rotherham until the summer of 2022, meaning that this current January transfer window remains the Millers’ last chance of recouping a fee for the forward.

Warne’s side currently sit top of the League One table and are in pole position to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

They face Championship opposition this weekend in the form of QPR as the FA Cup takes centre stage.

The Verdict

Warne has given clarity on the situation in terms of the timeframe and the fact that there’s no interest in Ladapo as things stand.

According to the Rotherham boss, Ladapo has played and scored since handing his transfer request in, which suggests he’s still more than committed to doing a job for the club.

The fact that there’s little interest so far suggests Ladapo doesn’t have his eyes on a specific move right now – at least one that the club are aware of.

However, if Ladapo continues to show good professionalism and scores goals, that will undoubtedly change.

