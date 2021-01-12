Action taken concerning Derby, Nottingham Forest, Preston and QPR target

Doncaster Rovers have reportedly rejected a £1.5 million bid from Preston North End for Derby County, Nottingham Forest, and QPR target Ben Whiteman.

The 24-year-old has been hugely impressive for the League One side through the first half of the season, scoring eight times and providing seven assists already this term, but is understood to have had his head turned by the string of Championship sides in pursuit.

According to Football Insider, Preston have tabled a £1.5 million bid for the central midfielder but it has been rejected by Doncaster.

Recent reports have suggested that North End are in pole position to sign Whiteman, who is also a target of QPR, Derby, and Forest.

Journalist Alan Nixon has indicated that Preston’s bid is one of two offers made for the 24-year-old, with neither accepted yet.

The Englishman is a product of the Sheffield United academy but left Bramall Lane to join Doncaster permanently in January 2018 and has been a mainstay in the side ever since, amassing 159 appearances in total.

However, with his current contract set to expire in the summer, you feel his days at the Keepmoat Stadium are numbered.

The Verdict

The race for Whiteman appears to be hotting up, with Preston, Derby, Forest and QPR all keen on signing the midfielder.

His exploits in League One this season have shown that on top of helping his side to control games, the 24-year-old is an attacking force in his own right and you feel he would be a fantastic addition for all four of the Championship clubs in the offing.

It seems for the time being that Rovers are pushing for more than just £1.5 million and even with his contract running down, you can understand why given his qualities and the competition to sign him.