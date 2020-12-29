Fresh update emerges concerning West Brom’s pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is not in talks with West Bromwich Albion and there is little in recent reports suggesting otherwise, according to Alex Miller from the Sheffield Star.

Yesterday, the Daily Record reported that Albion boss Sam Allardyce had identified the 26-year-old as a potential January bargain signing and believed he could land him for around £400,000.

The Scottish outlet claimed that Windass was holding talks with Bournemouth, Watford, and West Brom about a move but favoured the top tier side.

However, Miller has poured water on those claims and suggested that there is little in the links between the Wednesday forward and the Baggies.

My understanding is there there isn’t much in reports linking Owls striker Josh Windass to WBA as it stands. He’s certainly not ‘in talks’ with them. Going to be a long few weeks!#SWFC🦉🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nmTJpTiOSF — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) December 28, 2020

The Sheffield Star journalist added: “He’s certainly not ‘in talks’ with them.”

The Owls frontman only joined the club permanently in the summer but has been a key man this term and is their top scorer, having found the net four times in his 20 appearances for the club.

Wednesday have struggled in the final third this term and sit just one place above the bottom of the Championship, so losing their top goalscorer would be a real blow.

It’s an interesting time for the Yorkshire club at the moment as with January just a few days away, they announced last night that manager Tony Pulis had been sacked.

The Verdict

This will be a huge relief for Wednesday fans.

Windass has been one of their more impressive players this term and losing the dynamic forward would be a massive blow given the other options currently available to them.

Miller and the Sheffield Star have proven a reliable source in the past and it appears the reports from the Daily Record could just be transfer talk ahead of the January window.

In all honesty, Albion signing Windass did always seem a bit of a strange move considering some of the players they already have at the club.