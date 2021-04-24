Fresh update emerges concerning Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City future

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson held talks with the Lansdowns concerning his future yesterday, according to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post.

The57-year-old was brought in as Dean Holden’s permanent successor back in February but only joined on a short-term deal, meaning he is not contracted beyond the end of the season.

There are now just three games left to play in the Championship and Pearson’s future is yet to be confirmed but it seems progress is now being made over a potential new deal.

With CEO Mark Ashton leaving to join Ipswich Town in the summer, the responsibility falls on owner Steve Lansdown and chairman Jon Lansdown to sort out the situation.

According to MacGregor, Pearson held talks with the Lansdowns yesterday.

It is understood Jon Lansdown was at the meeting in person, having been at the Robins High Performance Centre this week, but it is unclear whether his father and club owner, Steve, was also there or took part by other means.

Pearson has not really had the desired effect since taking charge at Ashton Gate, winning just two and losing six of his nine games at the helm, but he has experience rebuilding squads to climb up the leagues – something it seems needs to be done in Bs3.

The Verdict

City fans have been getting increasingly frustrated at the lack of action taken concerning Pearson’s future, so they’ll be relieved to hear that progress now seems to be being made.

The experienced coach has not made the desired start but there’s an argument to be made that the last month or so has highlighted the size of the task facing the Robins and that he is the right man for the job.

When he took charge of Leicester City in 2011 a similar rebuild was needed and he took them back to the Premier League, which proved the springboard for their current success.

The Lansdowns and City supporters will be desperate to see him do the same at Ashton Gate.