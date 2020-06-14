Fresh update emerges concerning Lyle Taylor’s Charlton future

Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor is reportedly due to return to training with the Addicks first-team tomorrow ahead of the Championship’s return next weekend.

At the start of June, Taylor handed the Addicks what looked set to be a massive blow by informing manager Lee Bowyer that he would play no further part this term.

The 30-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and it is understood he was unwilling to risk suffering an injury that could endanger a “life-changing move” this summer.

Taylor has been Charlton’s star man since arriving in 2018, firing them into the Championship last year and adding some vital goals this term despite injury, and losing him looked a huge blow to their chances of survival.

However, it was reported yesterday that the striker has made a U-turn and, following peace talks with Bowyer, is willing to play for the Addicks when the season gets back underway.

Reputable journalist Alan Nixon has provided a fresh update on the situation and revealed that Taylor will be back training with the rest of the Charlton squad tomorrow.

Due to be in at training tomorrow https://t.co/DWE2auyukd — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 14, 2020

The south London club are 22nd in the table as things stand – two points and one place away from safety.

They restart their season against Hull City on Saturday, which looks as though it could be a key relegation scrap.

The Verdict

It appears all the pieces are falling into place for Taylor’s return and this latest update is fantastic news for the Addicks.

If the 30-year-old does indeed return and play a part for Charlton this season, it will boost their chances of survival – there is no doubt about that.

The striker has been fantastic for the Addicks over the past two years and it would be fitting if he leaves the club having kept them up.