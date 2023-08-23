West Bromwich Albion have had a very difficult transfer window this summer.

The Baggies have struggled to really establish themselves in the market this summer due to ongoing off-field issues that have meant their budget isn’t what it has been.

The Midlands club has brought in just two new players so far in this transfer window, with Josh Maja signing on a free transfer and Jeremy Sarmiento joining on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Much of their summer transfer business has been about which players will leave The Hawthorns before the 11p.m. deadline on September 1st.

The club have seen Dara O’Shea leave to join Burnley, while Jake Livermore, David Button, and Tom Rogic were all released. Karlan Grant, Zac Ashworth, and Taylor Gardner-Hickman have been sent out on loan to Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers, and Bristol City respectively.

The exits for West Brom may not be stopping there, but one player who hasn’t left the club yet is defender Kyle Bartley.

What is the latest on Kyle Bartley’s situation at West Brom?

There was speculation earlier this week that West Brom’s defender Kyle Bartley had left the club after having his contract terminated.

The club are looking to reduce their wage bill and with the defender out of contract next summer, it was reported that he had agreed to an early release.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Birmingham Live’s Joe Chapman has reported that the 32-year-old was training with the Baggies this morning, and he remains a player at the club.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Re the Kyle Bartley speculation surrounding his future, been told he is training with the first team this morning. Appreciate things can change in football - not least of all in the final week of the window - but at this moment in time, at least, he's still at the club #wba.”

Bartley has been at West Brom since 2018 and has appeared for the club over 150 times.

The experienced defender has been under scrutiny for his performances in recent seasons, but under Carlos Corberan, he managed to win back his place in the starting XI and proved to be an important member of his side.

Bartley hasn’t started any of the league games that Albion have played, appearing as a substitute in the games against Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City but failing to appear off the bench in the recent game against Leeds United.

Should West Brom look to keep Kyle Bartley?

This is a very hard one to call given what a faithful servant he has been to the club.

They are in need of reducing the wage bill and may feel it makes sense to push for a mutual termination to get him off their books but they'll need Bartley to agree to that, which will likely mean he has to line up a move elsewhere or agree a pay out.

However, if they can work around it and find another way, then it would be wise for the club to keep hold of him for this season, as while he isn’t starting games, he is an experienced, useful player to have in the squad, especially when going through a tough period.