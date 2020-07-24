Fresh update emerges concerning Aitor Karanka and Birmingham City

Aitor Karanka is Birmingham City’s number one managerial target but wants assurances over the Blues’ long-term ambition and vision, according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

The Midlands club finished the 2019/20 campaign just two points above the relegation zone, with Steve Spooner and Craig Gardner stepping as caretaker boss following Pep Clotet’s exit in June.

The Blues will be looking to put a frustrating finish to the season behind them and build towards next term, and that starts with finding a new manager.

A number of names have been linked with the job, including Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer, but it appears Karanka is top of their list.

According to Barclay, the former Middlesbrough manager is their number one target and talks are ongoing with him about taking charge at St Andrew’s.

It is understood that the Spaniard wants assurances over Birmingham’s long-term ambitions and vision before joining the Championship club.

The Blues have had their share of off-field drama in recent years, including a 12-point deduction last term and Garry Monk’s exit last summer.

His departure saw Clotet step up to the full-time job and it appears Birmingham are eyeing another manager with experience in the EFL.

Karanka has had spells in charge of both Boro and Nottingham Forest, leading the former to Premier League promotion.

Have each of these 15 Birmingham City players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Has Wes Harding scored a league goal this season? Yes No

The Verdict

The Blues have had a lot of off-field drama over the past few years, so it makes a lot of sense for Karanka to be asking for these assurances.

The Spaniard has got an excellent record in the Championship and looks like the sort of appointment that could help them make the next step.

The Blues have some good pieces in place but it is, without a doubt, a bit of a rebuilding job and in that sense, you can see why Karanka would be asking for these assurances.