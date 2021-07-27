Fresh update emerges as Swansea City make their move for key managerial target

Swansea City have made an approach to appoint MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, according to Football Insider.

Martin has been with the League One side since 2019, and has evidently made a good impression on the Swans this summer, as they look to appoint Steve Cooper’s successor.

Cooper guided Swansea to the Championship play-off final last season, but was unable to see them reach the Premier League, as they were beaten by Brentford at Wembley.

That saw him depart in July, and the Swans are making swift movements in their efforts to find his replacement ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Martin is seemingly one of their main targets, with Football Insider revealing that the Championship side have made contact with MK Dons to speak to the 35-year-old this summer over a potential move to the Liberty Stadium.

It had previously been reported by The Athletic that Jody Morris was among the managerial targets that Swansea City were considering, although it remains to be seen as to whether the former Chelsea academy coach or Martin is their prime managerial target.

Swansea are set to take on Blackburn Rovers in their opening match of the 2021/22 season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Swans at Ewood Park.

The Verdict:

It could be a risky move, but it’s one that could pay off in the long-term.

Some might argue that Martin doesn’t have enough experience at this level, but Steve Cooper was in the exact same scenario when he was appointed as Swansea’s manager.

Swansea are a team that are more than capable of challenging for promotion into the Premier League this season, so it’s important that they get this next managerial appointment right.

If they don’t, then we could see them struggling for any sort of momentum in the second-tier.