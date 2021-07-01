Fresh update emerges as Nottingham Forest look to complete off-field Barnsley raid

Dane Murphy is set to fly in from America next week to become Nottingham Forest’s new CEO, according to Daniel Taylor.

Murphy is set to become the latest high-profile figure to depart Barnsley, following head coach’s Valerien Ismael’s recent move to West Bromwich Albion.

The 35-year-old, who has been Barnsley’s CEO since the summer of 2019, looks set to leave Oakwell after two years in his role to replace Ioannis Vrentzos at the City Ground.

Murphy’s contract at Oakwell expired this week, and Daniel Taylor has now provided the latest update on Forest’s pursuit of the American.

He reports that Murphy is set to fly in from America next week as he looks to complete his move to Forest, with the club said to be looking forward to him working.

Taymour Roushdi, Barnsley’s club secretary, is also set to follow Murphy to take up a senior operational role on Trentside.

Forest are experiencing a host of changes off the pitch, too, with Chris Brass and George Syrianos joining the club’s recruitment team as Chris Hughton looks to add new faces to his squad.

The Verdict

This is an exciting time for Forest.

For a few years now, the club’s recruitment strategy has been heavily scrutinised. You only have to look at last summer when they brought in 14 new players, and only a few of them are now part of Hughton’s plans.

Murphy has done a good job at Barnsley and they have a clear philosophy on and off the pitch, which Forest will be hoping to take inspiration from going forward.