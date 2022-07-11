Fresh update emerges as Luton and League One club battle for six-goal forward

Cavalry FC striker Aribim Pepple has been granted “overseas leave” with the 19-year-old missing a Canadian Premier League fixture against Atletico Ottawa, as per a report from Canadian outlet Northern Tribune.

Forest Green were first credited with an interest in the exciting, English-born forward, as per a report from Football Insider.

However, Championship club Luton Town reportedly hijacked the deal between the Canadian outfit and the newly-promoted League One side.

Pepple has netted six goals in his last five games for Cavalry FC, starting the new season in tremendous goalscoring form, and subsequently generating interest from his home country.

Quiz: The big Luton Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Luton Town were founded in which year? 1885 1886 1887 1888

It remains to be seen if a fresh turn will be taken in the chase for Pepple, and whether it will be the Hatters who win this particular race.

The verdict

Luton have bolstered their attacking options already this summer, with the additions of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow making the Hatters front-line one of the most threatening in the entire division.

That is adding to the options they already possess, with Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Cameron Jerome all impressing last season – a campaign where they managed to secure a Championship play-off spot.

As for Forest Green, they will be looking to be creative in the transfer market, given their comparatively small budget to the rest of the teams in League One.

Should the Hatters win the race, then there is certainly scope for Nathan Jones’ side to immediately loan him to the Gloucestershire club, when considering Luton’s current attacking options.