The trio of Burnley, Leeds, and Leicester have confirmed their intentions to sue Everton for their profit and sustainability breaches, supported by evidence from a letter written by Burnley chairman Alan Pace and Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear.

An independent commission that docked Everton points will also decide on any compensation claims from rival clubs, including Leeds, Burnley, Leicester, Southampton, and Nottingham Forest. However, it is unlikely that these clubs will be successful in their pursuit against Everton, according to Simon Jordan.

The Premier League season took a twist this week when Everton were deducted 10 points from their current 2023/24 tally for financial breaches this week, with Leeds United, Leicester City, and Burnley amongst others all suing Everton for their unfair advantage through overspending.

With top-flight clubs permitted to lose no more than £105 million over a certain period of time, the Toffees were adjudged to have breached that in the 2021/22 campaign, running up total losses of £124.5 million.

That meant Everton were £19.5 million over the threshold, and an independent commission chose to make an example out of them, deducting them 10 points and plummeting them down to 19th in the Premier League table, whilst intend to appeal the decision.

Further action is wanted, with multiple clubs believing that Everton gained an unfair advantage with their spending, and rumours were rife over the summer all three clubs in particular would come together to take action should Everton be found guilty of their profit and sustainability breaches.

Now that the independent commission has done just that, the trio's intentions to sue have since been confirmed by a report from the Daily Mail. The Athletic have also confirmed that Burnley chairman Alan Pace and Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear wrote a letter to prompt the Premier League into the investigation in the first place.

What's the latest on the situation regarding Everton?

Burnley finished 18th during the 2021/22 season and were subsequently relegated, and if Everton were dealt with there and then with the same punishment, then they would have dropped into the Championship instead. It was the Clarets who lost out at Everton's expense on vital top-flight television money and benefits of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Leeds and Leicester were, of course, relegated from the Premier League last season and are also feel aggrieved, with Burnley supporting them and all three are set to come together to challenge Everton.

It has since been reported by The Times that the same individual panel who decided on Everton's ten-point deduction will also rule on whether applicant clubs such as Leeds, Burnley, and Leicester, as well as Southampton and Nottingham Forest are due financial compensation relating to Everton's breach the P&S rules.

Dan Roan of the BBC has revealed the names of the commission team that will have the final say for Leeds, Burnley, Leicester and co.'s case against the Toffees. They have until December 15th to pursue formal compensation claims against the club.

Will Leeds and Leicester be successful in suing Everton?

It appears to be unlikely, according to Simon Jordan, who has issued a warning to Leicester and Leeds amid their potential legal case against Everton.

Jordan has written that the three clubs are wasting their time pursuing a suit against Everton, via the Daily Mail.

“The challenge for Everton now is what to do next. Do they really want this delayed and hanging over them when the best course of action might be to take their medicine?

“Despite the penalty, they are still only two points adrift of safety and given the struggles of the promoted clubs, it might be an idea to take this one on the chin as I don’t see Everton going down.

“I also don’t see those clubs lining up to sue Everton getting very far.”