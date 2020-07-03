Fresh update emerges as Jude Bellingham’s Birmingham City exit edges closer

German giants Borussia Dortmund have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham according to BBC Sport.

Bellingham has been hugely impressive with the Blues this term, and has chipped in with four goals and three assists in his 38 appearances.

BBC Sport claim that a five-year deal has been put in place for Bellingham, with a reported fee in the region of £20million being discussed between both parties involved.

Birmingham have struggled for positive results in recent weeks though, with Pep Clotet’s side currently sat 17th in the Championship table after an eye-opening 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town in their last match.

But Bellingham has caught the eye with some strong performances in his breakthrough season with the club, which saw him attract interest from both Manchester United and Dortmund heading into the summer transfer window.

For now, the Blues youngster will be hoping that he can finish this year’s campaign strongly, with Birmingham.

The Blues are next in action when they take on promotion-chasing Fulham on Saturday, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Bellingham and his team-mates.

The Verdict:

Birmingham will be gutted to lose him.

Bellingham has been a rare bright spark for the Blues this term, and the club would have known that they were fighting a losing battle to keep him with them, with both Dortmund and Manchester United interested in landing his signature.

Pep Clotet’s have struggled for positive results since their return to competitive action, and it’s vital that they pick up points at the earliest of opportunities, as they could well find themselves sucked into a relegation battle.

Bellingham will leave a sizeable void in the Birmingham team, and the club will be hoping they can find a replacement for him heading into next year’s campaign.