Fresh update emerges as clubs look to do deal for West Brom talent

West Brom are set to make a decision on the future of Josh Griffiths as Portsmouth and Lincoln City try to sign the keeper.

Portsmouth want a new keeper. WBA lad Griffiths of interest. Lincoln like too. Loan decision coming. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2021

The 19-year-old is very highly-rated at The Hawthorns but he has had to go out on loan to get game time, with Sam Johnstone the number one at the club.

Even if the England international departs this summer, David Button is on Albion’s books whilst Alex Palmer is considered an exciting prospect too after starring for Lincoln City last season.

Therefore, there’s every chance that Griffiths could leave temporarily and reporter Alan Nixon revealed on Twitter that a decision is set to be made by Albion as he confirmed the interest of the two League One clubs.

Playing in the third tier would be the ideal next step for the teenager after he played an important role for Cheltenham as they won promotion from League Two last season.

Sheffield Wednesday had previously been credited with having an interest in the stopper as well.

The verdict

It’s good for West Brom to have young players in demand and it’s clear that Griffiths is someone who is well regarded by clubs considering the interest in him.

Even with serious doubts over Johnstone’s future, you would still imagine that Albion would be willing to let Griffiths go out on loan, and, in truth, that’s best for his development instead of sitting on the bench of playing for the 23s.

So, a move does feel inevitable and it will be interesting to see where he ends up as both clubs will have promotion aspirations and both look very attractive options for the keeper.

