Fresh update emerges as Arsenal try to finalise deal for Sheffield United man

Arsenal’s move for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale is back on after the Championship side lowered their demands for the keeper.

It’s no secret that the Gunners are after a backup stopper to Bernd Leno and reports have linked them with Ramsdale for much of the summer. However, the deal stalled earlier in the month after an agreement couldn’t be reached over a fee.

But, in a further twist, The Athletic have revealed that talks have resumed, with the Blades now willing to listen to offers that start at £24m for the 23-year-old.

Importantly, they add that there is a confidence between all parties that the move can happen, and ‘well in advance of the transfer deadline’ at the end of the month.

This comes after Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed Ramsdale wants to leave Bramall Lane this month, with the former Bournemouth man looking to make the step up back to the Premier League.

He has played in both Blades league games so far this season, with the team back in action against West Brom at The Hawthorns tomorrow.

The verdict

This has dragged on for too long now and it will be frustrating fans of both clubs who will want a resolution one way or another.

Now, it looks like the switch could happen, and whilst it will be a blow for Jokanovic to lose an important player, the reality is that the funds this sale will bring in should allow him to strengthen the squad significantly.

You would expect this to progress rapidly now and the Blades need to have replacements lined up after a tough start to the season.

