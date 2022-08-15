Fresh update emerges after Newcastle see big-money bid rejected for Watford player

Newcastle United are expected to return with another bid for Joao Pedro after Watford rejected their first offer for the forward.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for Rob Edwards this season, featuring in all three league games and scoring one goal so far.

However, the Hornets face a battle to keep hold of the Brazilian, as it was revealed that the Magpies had made an offer in the region of £20m for Pedro.

And, in a fresh update, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Premier League side are expected to return with an improved bid as they look to land the attacker.

“Newcastle are pushing to sign João Pedro from Watford. New proposal expected ‘soon’ after opening bid rejected. Been told first proposal was £20m plus £3m add-ons. Newcastle will try again soon.”

Watford are determined to keep hold of Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis’ sale to Nottingham Forest for around £20m means they are under less pressure to cash in following their relegation.

Pedro is likely to start as Watford take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s on Tuesday night.

25 quiz questions about Watford managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 In what year was Graham Taylor first appointed as Watford boss? 1975 1976 1977 1978

The verdict

This is obviously a major worry for Watford as all connected to the club would’ve wanted to keep Pedro this season as he will be key to their promotion hopes.

Of course, with the player under contract at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2025 they are not under pressure to sell but the reality is that it could be hard to keep him if he wants to go.

No matter how it does play out though, you would expect Watford to demand a lot more than £20m for Pedro given the current market and Newcastle’s need for attacking reinforcements.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.