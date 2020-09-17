Fresh update emerges about potential Rangers, Preston North End exchange deal

Lancashire Live have played down reports claiming that Jordan Jones will be used in an exchange deal as Rangers attempt to lure Daniel Johnson to Ibrox.

Rangers are believed to be keen on signing Johnson after an impressive individual campaign last term, with Steven Gerrard looking to strengthen his squad.

Johnson scored 12 goals and added eight assists for North End last season, and he is clearly a key player for Alex Neil’s side, and they will be reluctant to lose him.

Preston, though, are said to be interested in signing Rangers winger Jordan Jones, who has been told that he can leave Ibrox this summer by Gerrard, only a year after arriving from Kilmarnock.

The Scottish Sun have subsequently claimed that Rangers are set to offer Jones in an attempt to lure Johnson to Ibrox, however this doesn’t appear to be the case.

Lancashire Live have quickly played down those reports, suggesting that Jones isn’t a player on the club’s radar, nor do they want to lower their valuation of Johnson.

Preston are yet to make a signing this summer, but Alex Neil insists his squad are in “good shape” ahead of the remainder of the season.

The Verdict

It would be quite clever for Rangers to try and use Jones in the deal, but it doesn’t look as if Preston are interested.

To me, it looks like Rangers will have to meet Preston’s valuation of the player, or they simply won’t get him.

With only one year left on his contract, though, that’s slightly dangerous, because they could potentially lose him for nothing next summer.