Fresh update details West Brom’s stance on potential move for Gary Rowett

West Brom are interested in Millwall’s Gary Rowett but they have not yet made an official approach to their fellow Championship side.

The Baggies are on the lookout for a new boss after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, with the process to naming has successor having already begun.

And, it appears Rowett is on Albion’s radar, with the Millwall chief having emerged as a favourite with the bookmakers to land the role in the past few hours.

That prompted an update on the situation from Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, who confirmed that whilst West Brom’s interest appears to be genuine, there has been no formal talks with the Lions just yet.

“West Brom interested in speaking to Millwall manager Gary Rowett over vacant Head Coach role. Millwall yet to receive official approach from WBA.”

Of course, that can change quickly but the Londoners are likely to be reluctant to lose Rowett, who is approaching three years in charge at The Den.

Albion, who are currently in the relegation zone, take on Reading away from home this weekend.

The verdict

Rowett has proven himself to be a safe pair of hands over the years at this level, so whilst it’s not the most exciting appointment, it could be what Albion need in their current position.

From Millwall’s perspective, whilst there are some fans who aren’t too keen on Rowett, you can’t imagine the board will want to lose him.

So, it will be an interesting few days ahead and it will be intriguing to see whether a formal approach is made to Millwall from West Brom.

