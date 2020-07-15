Fresh update details RB Leipzig’s stance on Leeds United’s Augustin deal

RB Leipzig are reportedly expecting Leeds United to sign striker Jean-Kevin Augustin for €21 million (£19m) if they’re promoted to the Premier League and have earmarked the money for transfers of their own.

Augustin joined the Whites in January in a loan deal that is understood to have included an obligation to buy the forward if Leeds are promoted.

However, the 23-year-old struggled to make much of an impact for Marcelo Bielsa’s side – featuring just three times for 48 minutes in total.

With the season having run past the expiration of his loan deal on the 1st of July, the Yorkshire club sent the Frenchman back to Leipzig and reports have suggested that they are attempting to get out of the obligation to buy as their likely promotion will come beyond the end of the deal.

According to a report from Transfermarkt, the German club have been keeping a close eye on events in the Championship and expect Leeds to honour their side of the deal.

The report claims they expect the Whites to pay the £19 million for Augustin after they’re promoted and have earmarked the funds to use to in their pursuits of Patrick Schick from Roma and Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen.

Leeds are top of the Championship – two points clear of and with a game in hand over West Bromwich Albion, in addition to having a six-point cushion over the play-off places.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get Leipzig’s stance on the situation, which is undoubtedly a complex one.

It was reported a few weeks ago that the two clubs were preparing for a legal battle but it now appears that Leipzig are expecting Leeds to honour their side of the deal.

From what we’ve seen in the Championship, you wouldn’t say that Augustin is a £19 million player but he has had so few chances it’s difficult to make a proper judgement.

Whether he will become a permanent Leeds player remains to be seen but it is going to be very interesting to see how this plays out.