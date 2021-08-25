Fresh update details chances of Bristol City player’s summer departure

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells is unlikely to leave Ashton Gate before the end of the window and has not been put up for sale by the South West club, according to the Bristol Post.

Reports emerged over the weekend suggesting that the Robins were looking to offload Wells but only as long as they could land a replacement.

The striker has found himself behind Chris Martin in the pecking order at Ashton Gate and has started just once this season despite being the club’s top scorer in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Bristol Post has reported, however, that despite the recent speculation about Wells’ future, the 31-year-old is unlikely to leave City before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

It is understood that the Bermudian international has not been put up for sale by the South West club.

Additionally, it is said that Wells is determined to force his way into Nigel Pearson’s side and rediscover his best for in a City shirt.

His next chance to impress for the Robins looks set to come on Saturday when they travel to the Welsh capital to take on rivals Cardiff City.

The Verdict

Wells has been something of a divisive figure at Ashton Gate but given their lack of striking options, keeping hold of him is good news for the South West club.

The 31-year-old has proven himself a goalscorer at Championship level in the past, though he’s yet to be prolific in a City shirt.

Part of that is due to the fact that he’s regularly been used out on the left, rather than through the middle.

It seems as though he’ll have to bide his time for a chance from the start, however, with Martin clearly first choice at the moment.

But it appears that he’s determined to wait it out and prove himself, which Robins supporters should love.