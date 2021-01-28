Fresh update detailed on potential January deal between Newcastle and Bournemouth

Bournemouth have not yet been able to reach an agreement with Newcastle United over bringing Matt Ritchie back to the Vitality Stadium despite their efforts, according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

The wide player spent three years with the Cherries, helping them climb from League One to the Premier League, but left to join Newcastle in 2016.

It seems after nearly five years away, the Scotsman could be set to return to the South Coast.

Hope has reported that Bournemouth are trying to re-sign Ritchie from Newcastle in the current window but have been unable to reach an agreement with the North East club yet.

It is understood that there has been no mention of Cherries striker Josh King being involved as part of a swap deal, contrary to reports earlier this month.

Ritchie has made 159 appearances during his time at St James’ Park but found opportunities harder to come by this term and has not featured in Newcastle’s last three Premier League games.

It’s been a quiet window for Bournemouth so far, with free agent Jack Wilshere their only signing.

The Verdict

Bournemouth are running out of time to get a deal for Ritchie over the line, with the end of the window fast approaching.

Bringing the Scotsman back to the club would be a boost for their promotion hopes, so it’s no surprise they’re still pushing to get a deal done.

The 31-year-old has torn up the Championship in the past, if he can recreate that sort of form he could be a game-changing signing for them.