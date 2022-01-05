Fresh update detailed on Leeds, Newcastle and Wolves’ pursuit of EFL player

No bids have been made for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien despite reports that Burnley, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Norwich City, and Wolves are all interested, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers rejected offers from Leeds for the 23-year-old in the summer window and handed him a new four-year contract in September that runs until 2025, putting them in the driving seat when it comes to his future.

That doesn’t seem to have put the Whites off as TEAMtalk has reported that they’re ready to renew their interest in O’Brien this month, with Burnley, Newcastle, Norwich, and Wolves also considering moving for him.

Action is yet to be taken, however, with Yorkshire Live revealing that as of this morning no bids have been made for the Huddersfield midfielder.

Indeed, the report suggests that there has been little to indicate that the Championship club can expect a serious offer to be made this month.

O’Brien has been a mainstay in the Huddersfield side since the appointment of Carlos Corberan and a pivotal figure in their play-off push this season – helping them climb to sixth after 26 games.

The Verdict

It is still early days in the January transfer window but this update will still be a relief for Huddersfield fans.

O’Brien has become a key figure in the heart of their midfield over the past few seasons and at 23, has a big future ahead of him.

With that in mind, the interest of the likes of Leeds, Newcastle, and Wolves is no surprise but after rejecting £13 million in the summer, you feel it would take a sizeable bid to prize him away now.

Corberan’s side are pushing for a play-off place and losing him would be a massive blow to their hopes of promotion.

Additionally, the midfielder’s contract runs until 2025, meaning they’re under absolutely no obligation to let him leave.

We may well see a bid to test the water later this month but as of yet it seems there is nothing to worry about.