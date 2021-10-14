Fresh update detailed concerning Aston Villa’s stance on Ipswich deal

Aston Villa are reportedly considering alternative options for Louie Barry in January after a disappointing few months at Ipswich Town and amid interest from other clubs.

The 18-year-old announced himself in senior football in style last season by scoring against Liverpool in the FA Cup but has been unable to kick on in what is his first loan move away from Villa Park.

Ipswich signed seven new forwards in the summer window and Barry has found opportunities hard to come by – playing just 215 minutes of football since arriving at Portman Road and not scoring once.

The teenager’s situation appears to be a concern for Villa as The Athletic has reported that they’re now considering alternative options for him in January, with other clubs thought to be interested in the young forward.

The report claims, however, that Barry is highly thought of at Ipswich with club staff impressed by his character and his attitude – though that will mean little to his parent club if he remains down the pecking order.

The Verdict

Many were expecting Barry to light up League One this season as plenty of Premier League loanees have done in the past, including Jack Grealish, but that just hasn’t happened.

Quite simply, Paul Cook has preferred some of his summer additions and that’s meant the teenager has been feeding off scraps and not done anything to prove the Ipswich boss wrong yet.

This looks like the right decision for both the player and his parent club and is one that the Tractor Boys surely cannot debate if things continue on as they’re currently going.

Barry needs to be playing games regularly and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get the chance to do that at Portman Road.

There will likely be plenty of clubs licking their lips ahead of the winter window.