Fresh update clarifies West Ham action concerning potential West Brom deal

There have been no formal talks between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United over out-of-favour playmaker Matheus Pereira beyond an early enquiry about his availability, according to Claret&Hugh.

The Brazilian has been a key figure for Albion over the past two seasons but his future has looked uncertain since their relegation from the Premier League.

His Hawthorns’ future has looked further in doubt over the past week following new manager Valerien Ismael’s claims that he was “not committed” to the club and Pereira’s statement in response.

Earlier in the summer, the Hammers were among a group of clubs named as interested in giving him a route back to the Premier League – alongside Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Leeds United.

There have been recent suggestions that a move to the London Stadium may be close but it seems a deal between the two clubs may not be that advanced.

Claret&Hugh have now reported that there have been no formal talks between West Brom and West Ham beyond an early enquiry about his availability.

The Hammers have shown a tendency to raid the Championship for attacking talent in recent years, with the likes of Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen joining via that route, so it would not be out of character to see the east London club take action before the end of the window.

The Verdict

It seems the Hammers’ are yet to really make a move for the West Brom playmaker, with the report in accordance with a claim made recently by club insider ExWHUemployee.

Now could be a good time to change that with the 25-year-old’s relationship with Ismael seemingly on the ropes following the recent public exchange.

Pereira has proven that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League and if Albion are willing to offload him relatively cheaply near the end of the window, he could be an interesting option for David Moyes.