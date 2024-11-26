A matter of days ago it seemed cut-and-dry that Frank Lampard would become Coventry City's new manager, but a fresh report claims that may not be the case.

According to Tom Collomosse, Lampard is keen to bring in his own backroom staff, something which would be costly for Coventry and at this moment in time, is proving to be a stumbling block.

City are in the market for a new manager after dismissing Mark Robins in early November, but have since failed to get anyone in, with Rhys Carr being placed in caretaker charge.

Mark Robins' Coventry City record (second spell only) Games managed Wins Draws Losses 387 157 98 132

While there's a process to follow and evidently an internal desire not to rush the decision, it does seem rather strange for Coventry to have dismissed Robins without a plan in place.

There's huge pressure to get this next appointment right after a negative fan reaction to Robins' sacking, and although it appeared that Lampard was the chosen one and his appointment was imminent, it now appears that isn't the case.

Off-field disagreements could scupper Lampard's Coventry move

The complexities of this move seem to be financial, with Lampards desire to bring with him a whole new coaching team opening up a can of worms for the Coventry hierarchy.

According to Collomosse, that's causing some friction in negotiations, and while it's believed that Lampard is still a prominent target, there is evidently still a lot of work to be done to get this deal over the line.

The issue for Coventry comes in the fact that for Lampard to bring in a whole new coaching set up, they'll have to pay off all the ones Robins left behind when he was sacked, which naturally will be a costly process.

Then there's the small matter of producing attractive enough financial packages for Lampard and his team to persuade them to come, so bringing the former Derby manager to the CBS Arena will be a costly move.

Collomosse's update suggests that Coventry would like to retain as many of the backroom staff as possible and add a new manager/head coach, but with most managers these days bringing with them their own staff, a move like that may be difficult.

Coventry taking their time suggests they're doing due diligence

Coventry taking their time to appoint Robins' successor suggests they're doing their due diligence, and the fact they're playing hardball over Lampard's staff indicates that they perhaps have other irons in the fire.

The issue for Doug King, is that the longer the season goes on without a manager in charge, it's going to be nearer the end of the season before the new manager can put his own stamp on things, which could harm their play-off hopes.]

Coventry have notoriously been slow starters in the Championship, but they've always managed to find their feet around this stage of the season, so King will know that he needs to get a manager in sooner rather than later.

The upcoming January transfer window will help whoever gets the job, and that cold be one reason why he's keen to appoint Lampard given his track record from his Derby days in the market, where he had the likes of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Harry Wilson on loan.

The problem is for King, that if he doesn't sort a manager out soon, his new boss will have no time to put any plans in place for January, and it's evident that Coventry are going to have to invest in the coming weeks to help a struggling squad.