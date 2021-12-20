Fresh twist in Rangers’ pursuit of in-form Blackburn Rovers player

Rangers’ interest in Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell has gone quiet since the arrival of new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old has been vital player for Tony Mowbray this term, providing seven assists as he’s helped Blackburn climb to within touching distance of the Championship’s automatic promotion places, but is out of contract next summer.

That means Rothwell could sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January and back in October, Football League World revealed that Rangers were closing in on a deal for the midfielder and Rovers believed he would make the move north of the border.

However, Steven Gerrard’s departure and the arrival of van Bronckhorst as his replacement appears to have changed things dramatically.

As per Nixon, things have gone completely quiet concerning the Ibrox outfit’s interest in the Blackburn player since the former Netherlands international took charge at the cinch Premiership side.

The Ewood Park number eight is a product of the Manchester City academy but has been at Blackburn since 2018, amassing 142 appearances in that time.

The Verdict

This looks like a massive boost for Blackburn, who a few months ago were understood to believe that Rothwell was on the move.

That could still happen but with the Ibrox outfit seemingly no longer in the picture and Rovers pushing for promotion to the Premier League, keeping hold of him doesn’t seem out of the question by any means.

The 26-year-old is having the best season of his Blackburn career, having already nearly doubled his previous single-season record for assists, and has been pivotal in their ascent up the Championship table.

You’d imagine he’ll remain a key player as the 2021/22 campaign wears on, which may mean he makes it onto the radars of other clubs.