Fresh twist emerges in Sheffield United’s transfer pursuit of 25-year-old

Sheffield United will continue to keep tabs on Filip Uremovic despite releasing him ahead of his potential return to Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, according to a report from The Star.

The 25-year-old first arrived at Bramall Lane in the latter stages of March following Vladimir Putin’s decision to order Russian forces to invade neighbouring country Ukraine, a decision that has caused instability in the region.

FIFA even decided to sanction a special window for non-Russian players currently plying their trade in the country to move elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign, an option centre-back Uremovic decided to take up as he joined the South Yorkshire side.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 24 Matthew Lowton Ferencvaros Burnley Aston Villa Sheffield Wednesday

The defender may have only made three appearances for the Blades during his time with the second-tier side – but impressed during that time and was a regular in their squad as they looked to secure their promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Their defeat against Nottingham Forest earlier this month has ended the 25-year-old’s spell though, though it’s currently unclear whether the 25-year-old will return to Kazan with the war still ongoing at this stage.

Uremovic is one man that will stay on the Blades’ radar according to The Star, though it remains to be seen whether they have addressed their centre-back situation before they have a real opportunity to re-sign the Croatian.

The Verdict:

Uremovic has been a decent asset for Paul Heckingbottom’s side and considering their lack of options in this position, they should certainly be looking to have him on their target list for the summer again.

Jack Robinson, John Egan and Chris Basham may be three capable starters – but their options are limited after that and considering they are likely to be plying their trade with a back three for the foreseeable future – they may need two new central defenders to come in.

This should provide the Blades with another depth in this position and not block Kyron Gordon’s pathway – because there’s every chance he will be called upon again next term even if two new additions come in.

Jack O’Connell doesn’t look set to return anytime soon either, so they can’t rely on the 28-year-old to return to fitness and become a real asset straight away, especially considering how long he’s been out of action.

O’Connell has been a big miss though and this is why they will be desperate to see him back sooner rather than later, though it’s now starting to look as if he may not be able to return at all with the defender not reported to be closing in on a return to first-team action.