Fresh twist emerges on Derby County’s reported pursuit of Cardiff City player

Derby County are not considering a move for Cardiff City centre-back Curtis Nelson at this stage despite recent links, as per an update from Derbyshire Live.

The Rams could potentially be on the prowl for another defender during the January transfer window with Paul Warne choosing to operate with a back three, meaning he will need as many options at his disposal as possible at the back.

Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman are coming towards the latter stages of their playing careers now and this may be another reason why Derby’s boss chooses to target this position.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 WAYNE ROONEY YES NO

Cardiff’s Nelson could be available as a potential option for the League One outfit, with the Bluebird currently stuck behind the likes of Cedric Kipre and Perry Ng in the pecking order with Jack Simpson also available to Mark Hudson.

And Nelson had been linked with a switch to Pride Park, with Alan Nixon reporting that the Rams were “keen” to take him away from the Welsh capital when the January transfer window opened.

The same journalist also suggested that he could be open to this move – but it doesn’t look set to happen with Derbyshire Live believing he isn’t a target for the third-tier outfit at this time.

The Verdict:

There are no guarantees that Nelson would have been in the starting lineup at Pride Park even if he had made the move, so he may not be too gutted that this deal may not end up materialising.

He may also feel he has unfinished business at Cardiff and a real point to prove – because there’s still a chance he could force his way into the starting lineup if he can get back into top form.

And under a former defender like Hudson, Nelson will keep learning under him so he may not want to secure a move away, even though he may need to if he wants to be playing every week.

If he is to make the step down, he would probably want to do it with Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday or Derby – because those are the three teams that have a great chance of sealing a return to the Championship.

There are others that are in the mix – but the stature of those clubs makes the trio an attractive option – though the defender will surely be keen to stay in the second tier if a move did happen this winter.