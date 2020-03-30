Fresh twist emerges in the race to sign Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham as Chelsea and Man United dealt blow

Borussia Dortmund remain confident that they will win the race to sign Jude Bellingham, with talks at an advanced stage according to Bild.

The report claims that Bellingham wants to sign for the German giants in the summer, with the only part of the deal missing is his signature on a contract from Dortmund.

Bellingham has been in impressive form this season for Birmingham City, and has four goals and three assists to his name after 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

It had previously been reported by the Daily Mail that Chelsea were preparing to hijack Manchester United’s interest in the Birmingham City youngster, who has hardly put a foot wrong in his breakthrough season with the Championship side.

The Blues are currently sat 16th in the second tier standings, and will be hoping that they can finish this year’s campaign strongly with nine games remaining this term.

It doesn’t seem as though Bellingham’s long-term future lies elsewhere though, and a deal is likely to be completed in the summer when the transfer window opens.

Due to recent events, all fixtures in the UK have been postponed until the 30th April, whilst German football is also going through a break.

This hasn’t impacted Bellingham’s rumoured move to Borussia Dortmund though, with Bild claiming that talks were at an advanced stage before off-the-field events disrupted the sporting calendar.

The Verdict:

I think a move to Dortmund would be the ideal destination for the Birmingham youngster.

Dortmund have a good track record of providing a clear pathway to give young players a chance in the first team, and I think Bellingham could be the next player to thrive with them.

He’s been brilliant for Birmingham City this season, and I think it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club.

Bellingham wouldn’t have been getting the regular minutes he needs to further his development if he moved to either Chelsea or Manchester United, and this is the right call by the Blues youngster.