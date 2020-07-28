Fresh twist emerges in Sheffield Wednesday striker hunt

An update has emerged regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer plans following a disappointing end to the season for Garry Monk’s side.

The Mirror had reported that The Owls, along with Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, were in the hunt to sign young Lyon striker Reo Griffiths on loan for the coming season, however that now does not appear to be the case.

Yorkshire Live reported on Tuesday morning that the reports were false and that Wednesday were not, in fact, part of the group chasing the signature of the 20-year-old.

Griffiths burst onto the scene in Tottenham Hotspur’s youth team, netting 41 goals in 44 games for the under-18s, earning a move to the French giants in 2018, although he is yet to get his first taste of first-team action.

The ultimate Sheffield Wednesday end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 What position did Sheffield Wednesday finish in the 2019/20 season? 15th 16th 17th 18th

Elsewhere for the Owls, Monk looks set to complete the signing of Manchester City midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru after the 19-year-old underwent a medical on Monday according to Yorkshire Live, with a three-year deal expected to be announced imminently.

Wednesday were sat in fifth place prior to the suspension of football back in March and looked well placed to secure a play-off spot.

But five defeats in nine games since the restart instead saw them plummet down the table, eventually finishing the season in 16th place.

The verdict

I am not sure that this is an update that should be of too much concern for Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Whilst there is, of course, a chance that Griffiths could have been a tremendous signing for the Owls, it was definitely a gamble, and at a time where clubs will be limited in what they can do in the transfer market, it is probably wise to not to chase him.

Bringing in proven Championship quality has to be the way for Wednesday to go this summer, rather than taking risks which could end up sending them even lower in the table.