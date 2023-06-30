Rodrigo’s proposed move to Sevilla is no longer moving ahead following a breakdown in talks.

According to El Partidazo de COPE, the deal has collapsed following a disagreement between the player and the Spanish club.

It had been reported that a deal had been agreed with Leeds United over a move, with personal terms also not thought to be a stumbling block.

What is the latest with Rodrigo Moreno’s situation at Leeds United?

However, it has now emerged that talks have broken down with Sevilla unable to meet the forward’s wage demands.

It has been claimed that the 32-year-old has interest from elsewhere, with clubs in Qatar and the UAE looking to sign the Spaniard.

That has made a return to his native Spain look unlikely, as no La Liga side can match the financial offers on the table from the Middle East.

Rodrigo is looking to make an exit from Elland Road following the club’s relegation to the Championship last season.

The forward signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020 as the club prepared for life back in the Premier League.

But, after three seasons in the top flight, the Whites suffered the drop to the second tier which has led to speculation surrounding the futures of multiple star players in the first team squad.

This includes Rodrigo, who scored 13 goals in the league last season as the club finished 19th in the table.

How much is Rodrigo Moreno worth?

It has been reported that Rodrigo has a relegation release clause in his contract that is now active.

This means he can depart the club for just £3 million, which has caught the attention of numerous clubs, with Everton also linked with a move for the forward.

Rodrigo initially signed for Leeds from Valencia in a deal worth a reported £26 million, which was a club record at the time.

That means Leeds will suffer a significant loss in the sale of Rodrigo that looks set to happen this summer.

What does the future hold for Rodrigo Moreno?

Remaining at Leeds does not seem to be an option for the striker, which is a direct consequence of relegation for the club.

While he was a key player last season, perhaps it is for the best to move on the 32-year-old and refresh the team’s attack with a younger star.

A move to Sevilla would have reunited him with Victor Orta, but a failure to agree personal terms seems to be too big of a stumbling block in the deal.

His impending departure comes with Daniel Farke closing in on becoming the new manager of the club, with the German likely to want to sign a replacement as a key part of his summer strategy.