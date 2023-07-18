Derby County have an experienced front-line already for the 2023-24 season with both Conor Washington and James Collins signed up, but it has been reported that it could be about to get an even more veteran feel to it.

TEAMtalk have claimed that the Rams are leading the transfer chase for Jordan Rhodes, with reports last week that he was set for an exit from Huddersfield Town for the second time.

Rhodes re-signed for the Terriers for the second time in 2021 some nine years after his departure to Blackburn Rovers for £8 million, but he has not been the same prolific player in recent years as he was as his younger self.

10 goals in 63 appearances in all competitions have been scored by the 33-year-old and at the back end of last season he was not really utilised much by Neil Warnock in his short-term stint in charge of Town.

And when the veteran manager confirmed that he was staying on at the John Smith's Stadium it looked as though the writing was on the wall for Rhodes, who was left out of the club's pre-season training camp in Cornwall.

It was reported though by Alan Nixon that Rhodes wasn't exactly pushing to leave Huddersfield with one year remaining on his contract, and now a fresh twist has emerged in his situation.

What is the latest on Jordan Rhodes' situation at Huddersfield Town?

In a fresh update from Nixon, it appears that Rhodes may already be getting a reprieve at the Terriers.

Despite not heading to Cornwall for pre-season, Nixon has said that Rhodes will now play for Town in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday due to the fact that Warnock is lacking in striker options.

Warnock has failed to land a new attacker so far this summer and because of that he may now have to utilise Rhodes when the 2023-24 season starts unless he secures a fresh face by then.

And Rhodes is still not particularly keen to force through a departure from Huddersfield despite the fact he will not be a regular starter at the club next season, but there isn't a shortage of interest in his services.

Nixon claims that Derby want to take him on loan to strengthen their striker department for their League One promotion push, but nothing will happen just yet as Rhodes for now is back among Warnock's options.

Should Huddersfield let Jordan Rhodes depart this summer?

When all fully-fit, Rhodes will surely be behind Danny Ward and Josh Koroma at the very least at Huddersfield if Warnock doesn't decide to play with wingers.

Should Warnock utilise wide players though then that will surely mean Koroma plays on the left, with Ward and Rhodes battling it out for a striker spot and also Tyreece Simpson in the mix as well.

Realistically though, Huddersfield will sign a new striker or two this summer and it'll push Rhodes further down the pecking order, and if he's still at the club close to the end of the transfer window then it's likely he could be fourth choice or worse.

When it's all said and done, Rhodes should probably leave Huddersfield this summer and there should be no shortage of interest from League One, but who he heads to is anyone's guess at this point.