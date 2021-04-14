Fresh twist emerges in possible Watford reunion with Serie A individual

Inter Milan have offered Ashley Young a new contract, amid talk of a potential return to Watford for the former England international, a report from The Sun has claimed.

It has been reported recently that Young is keen to return to Watford, the club where he first began his senior career, when he leaves Inter Milan, with his current contract at the Serie A club set to expire at the end of this season.

Now however, it seems as though Inter are reluctant to let Young go at the end of the current campaign.

According to this latest report, Inter have offered a Young a new one-year deal that would see the right-back stay with his current club until the end of next season.

Since joining Inter from Manchester United in January 2020, Young has made 55 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring on four occasions.

Young will be hoping to claim a Serie A winners medal with Inter this season, with I Nerazzurri currently 11 points clear at the top of Italian top-flight standings.

It is also thought that Young has received a number of offers from both England and abroad as he considers his future, with his desire to return to Vicarage Road once again said to be an influential factor as he mulls over his prospects beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Verdict

This looks as though it could well be something to keep an eye on during the summer transfer window.

You feel as though a return to Watford would certainly be an emotional one for all concerned, and it does still seem as though that is something Young would be keen on.

Indeed, with Inter themselves seemingly keen to keep Young as a part of what looks set to be a title winning side, it does seem as though he could still be a useful asset to Watford were he to return to the club.

As a result, the fact that Watford look well set for a return to the Premier League next season should certainly be a boost for them here, given the extra scope it ought to give them to try and complete a deal here.