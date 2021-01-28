Fresh twist emerges in Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Dan Gosling

Dan Gosling has dealt Nottingham Forest a major blow as he has turned down the opportunity to join the club, according to BBC’s Kris Temple.

The Reds were said to be interested in taking the 30-year-old on loan for the rest of the season, with Alan Nixon reporting earlier today that talks were at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Forest’s interest in Gosling comes at a time where one of their midfield generals – Samba Sow – has been linked with a move to Turkish outfit Erzurumspor which would mean more strengthening of the engine room would be required.

But it seems as though Gosling is not too keen on the idea of swapping a promotion-chasing side for a team that has been flirting with the relegation zone all season – despite not being a regular in the Cherries side.

With Bournemouth set to sign Ben Pearson in the next 24 hours from Preston, Gosling will likely move further down the pecking order in a midfield that includes the likes of Lewis Cook and Jack Wilshere.

But according to Temple, it is a permanent transfer that Gosling has rejected and not a loan, and the former Everton man wants to fight for his place at the Vitality Stadium.

The Verdict

It seems like a strange decision for Gosling to turn down Forest, simply on the basis that he would surely get more first-team football at the City Ground than at Bournemouth.

Gosling could realistically be the sixth-choice midfielder there once Pearson signs on the dotted line, and his competition at Forest would on paper be a lot less strong.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Gosling could have secured the next few years of his career but it looks like he’s now set to bide his time and possibly wait until the end of the season to decide his next steps.